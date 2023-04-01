Lissara- on the lake! A special 4 bedroom/ 4.1 bath retreat highlighted by a dynamic setting, which can't be replicated in the Triad! From almost every room, lake views are unobstructed, bringing the outdoors in! 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a kitchen, living spaces and a fireplace on BOTH levels! Craftsman style touches add charm to the high quality building materials! Luxurious entertaining spaces abound from the expansive kitchen to the screened porch, and lower level patio. Enjoy fishing and sunsets from the private dock!
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,090,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trio of workers retire from Winston-Salem company at the same time. Each had been with the Smith Phillips for decades
Three employees of Smith Phillips Building Supply, a local company founded in 1880, retire on the same day having each spent 40 years helping …
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduct…
Winston-Salem Prep student shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Tech, leading to lockdown, massive police response.
A high school student on a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College shot himself in the hand on Thursday morning, leading to a lockdo…
Senator Jarvis said emissions tests hit low-income families the hardest because "a lot of times a light will come on and they’ll have to spend…