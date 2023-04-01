Lissara- on the lake! A special 4 bedroom/ 4.1 bath retreat highlighted by a dynamic setting, which can't be replicated in the Triad! From almost every room, lake views are unobstructed, bringing the outdoors in! 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, plus a kitchen, living spaces and a fireplace on BOTH levels! Craftsman style touches add charm to the high quality building materials! Luxurious entertaining spaces abound from the expansive kitchen to the screened porch, and lower level patio. Enjoy fishing and sunsets from the private dock!