4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,475,000

Rocky Mountain resort living comes to life in truly incredible contemporary design by renowned Denver architect. This spacious, open concept design boasts custom millwork, solid steel, imported woodwork and beams imported from the beautiful mountains of Colorado. This home features an amazing custom design and layout for the discerning buyer who wants a rare find right in the heart of the Triad! Situated on a cozy cul-de-sac lot at the Lake at Lissara, this home and location are perfection and ready for you to call home. A few features include: Wolf Sub Zero appliances, sauna, steam room and true theatre room. A main level owners retreat with private office opens to the lovely views of Lissara lake. Low maintenance, easy to travel lot! The new owners and guests will never want to leave the amazing private view of Pilot Mountain. Truly a must see. Walk through this amazing property on our video tour or schedule your showing today!