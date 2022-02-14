4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $285,000

Location, Location, Location! This fabulous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in the popular Lewisville Shallowford Lakes subdivision. The home has new paint, new bamboo engineered wood flooring, and granite countertops in the kitchen. The second bathroom and half bathroom have been recently renovated. It also includes a jetted tub with a beautiful tile surround. A new charcoal gray metal roof with new roof trim pieces, screws, caulking goes with the home and is ready for the new owner to install. Enjoy gatherings on the large newly built deck. Spend your summer days at the neighborhood pool which is located down the street. Schedule your showing today!