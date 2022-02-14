4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $374,900

LEWISVILLE GEM! Come explore this wonderful opportunity in desirable Carrington. 4bed - 3.5bath story and a half located in a private cul-de-sac lot. Home features brick exterior, hardwood floors, granite countertops, & stunning private outdoor setting highlighted by a spacious back porch. Home is conveniently located to the Lewisville Town Square, HWY421, I40, & much more! Call listing agent for more info! NOTE: Upstairs oversized bonus room was originally planned to be two separate bedrooms. When home was built, owner decided to leave out the wall between the two rooms to create the oversized bonus room. Owner has agreed to have the originally planned wall installed at owner's expense if the future buyer of the home wishes for it to be installed.