4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $374,900

LEWISVILLE GEM! Come explore this wonderful opportunity in desirable Carrington. 4bed - 3.5bath story and a half located in a private cul-de-sac lot. Home features brick exterior, hardwood floors, granite countertops, & stunning private outdoor setting highlighted by a spacious back porch. Home is conveniently located to the Lewisville Town Square, HWY421, I40, & much more! Call listing agent for more info! NOTE: Upstairs oversized bonus room was originally planned to be two separate bedrooms. When home was built, owner decided to leave out the wall between the two rooms to create the oversized bonus room. Owner has agreed to have the originally planned wall installed at owner's expense if the future buyer of the home wishes for it to be installed.

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.
Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.

Jeremy Aguilar Zarate pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2020 fatal shooting of Ulises Baltazar Cruz. A prosecutor said that Ulises Cruz gave Zarate and another man, Alexander Alvarez $100 to buy beer. But when the two men returned, Cruz and Alvarez began arguing over change Cruz believed Alvarez owed him for buying the beer. Prosecutors said Alvarez shot Cruz and that later, police found Alvarez and Zarate together and that Zarate had a loaded gun, a plastic bottle with spent shell casings and a cellphone belonging to Cruz. 

