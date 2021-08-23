 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $397,458

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $397,458

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $397,458

Lot #3 - Bates Plan - Main level living includes 3 bedrooms and sunroom with 4th bedroom and 3rd bath on upper level. LVP flooring, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. MW vented to exterior. Gas tankless water heater and more.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News