4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $405,341

Lot #24 - Plan Bates - Main level living with 4th bedroom and bath on upper level. Arched openings, coffered ceiling, open floorplan with sunroom and patio, kitchen with gas SS stove top with double oven, microwave vented to exterior, LVP flooring and ceiling fans in great room and primary. Quartz countertops. Possible completion early summer.

