4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $412,461

Lot #23 - Nantahala Plan - Main level owner's suite, three bedrooms upstairs with loft and 2 baths. Very open floor plan. LVP floors in main living areas, wood steps.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force arrested two Winston-Salem residents on 39 separate charges after the task force received a tip that illega…
A Winston-Salem tax preparer pleaded guilty Monday to helping with and filing a false income tax return.
More than 50,000 people in Forsyth County can't drive because of a suspended license.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old from Winston-Salem is the latest winner in North Carolina’s Your Shot at $1 Million contest.
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
The proliferation of private parking lots using cameras - and access to DMV registration information - is catching some locals unawares. Bills of up to $85 are landing in mailboxes.
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen at 315 Elm Drive in the city's northwestern section, authorities said.
A 42-year-old disabled man whose death was ruled a homicide did not see a health-care provider for more than 10 years and he had severe bedsores that contributed to his death. His mother and sister have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.
