Lot #23 - Nantahala Plan - Main level owner's suite, three bedrooms upstairs with loft and 2 baths. Very open floor plan. LVP floors in main living areas, wood steps. Virtual tour is similar to the home. Home completion Feb/March.
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $421,203
