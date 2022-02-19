Ready for your movers to roll up and unload! Gorgeous, quality construction & just completed--located in charming Lewisville's incredible Reynolds Run neighborhood! Reynolds Run features underground utilities that include public water & sewer and natural gas, sidewalks and streetlight are planned as well, excellent school zone. This fantastic floorplan has a main level primary suite with trey ceiling; 3 additional spacious bedrooms upstairs. There is an impressive kitchen with quartz countertops, high end cabinetry, stainless appliances including a five burner gas range. Beautiful large living room with gas log fireplace & entrance to the covered deck. Dining room with wainscoting & coffered ceiling for those holiday meals and entertaining--could also function as a home office/study. Extensive hardwood flooring, tankless gas water heater. Beautiful finishes throughout this well planned home. Convenient location-minutes to 421, a very easy commute to both hospitals, WFU, & downtown WS.
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $489,900
