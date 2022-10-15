4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $495,000

Here comes yet another spectacular Aher Builders home in our exciting new Lewisville location! Brick on all 4 sides; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, this can truly be your spacious dream house! This home will have an incredible floor plan w/a gorgeous kitchen w/granite/quartz, high end stainless appliances, quality cabinetry throughout, designer lighting selection, coffered ceiling dining room, spacious main level primary bedrm. 2nd bedrm also on the main for guest, young children, etc. Will feature a bright & open living room, designer selections throughout. High end appliances, cabinetry, countertops, numerous extras. Tankless gas water heater ensures energy efficiency & serious hot water on demand! Reynolds Run is beautifully located--offering outstanding schools, convenience to the interstate, close to fantastic shopping, dining, all in a terrific residential locale. This exceptional neighborhood will have sidewalks, streetlights, natural gas, underground utilities. Est. completion late 2022.