A brand new SPECTACULAR Aher Builders home is coming along in our great Lewisville location! To be completed August 2023. Quality construction. Painted brick on all 4 sides; black framed windows, 4 bedrooms plus huge bonus, coffered ceiling dining/flex room, spacious main level primary bedroom with trey ceiling. Will feature a large open foyer, beautiful open living room with fireplace, designer lighting selections throughout. High end stainless appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops, storage galore, lovely deck, numerous extras. Tankless gas H2O heater means energy efficiency & serious hot water on demand! Reynolds Run is beautifully located-outstanding schools, convenience to the interstate (very easy commute to both Winston Salem and Davie County hospitals), close to fantastic shopping and dining, all in a terrific residential area. This exceptional neighborhood will have sidewalks, streetlights, natural gas, underground utilities including public water and sewer.