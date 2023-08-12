***Price Reduction***Beautiful home in prime Lewisville location. This 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom pristine house sits on a large, flat, level lot. The house features a desirable open floorplan with abundant living space and natural light. This space is perfect for living and entertaining just steps from the Willow Run Pool. The intuitive flow of the living area is ideal for day-to-day utility with a luxury feel. This is a rare opportunity for a move-in ready home with a new construction feel. This house has it all - the space, the look, the light, and the lot! Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Lewisville paradise. Schedule your showing today!