4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $515,000

Looking for a stunning home in sought after Lewisville that boasts a country setting located on 1.55 acres of land where privacy abounds and is only minutes away from the highway, restaurants, and hospitals? Then, look no further! Feel the warmth the minute you walk in the front door. Admire the Great Room with its stone fireplace and the open floor plan it conveys-great for entertaining family and friends. Wait till you see the fabulous kitchen that offers a gas stove and tons of cabinets. Sit on your rocking chair on your wrap around front porch in the morning and enjoy a cup of coffee. Experience the overflowing serenity from your back deck or screened-in porch that overlooks a fire pit and a wooded lot. It even delivers a bedroom on the main floor for your guests! Your spacious master suite presents a walk in closet and double vanities. Plenty of storage throughout and room to grow too in your unfinished walk out basement. This one is a must see & won’t be around for long,so hurry!