4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $519,900

Gorgeous, just completed '21 PARADE OF HOMES entry! Aher Builders is proud to present this spectacular home in an exciting new Lewisville location! Our wonderful Sheffield floor plan features black trimmed windows, painted brick exterior with board & batten accents. This exquisite home features a wonderful floor plan w/a truly amazing kitchen, a huge dining room w/coffered ceilings, a main level master suite with vaulted ceiling & an incredible master bath, a bright & open living room, designer selections throughout. Upstairs has 2 add'l beds/baths & beautiful bonus room. High end appliances, cabinetry, countertops, numerous extras. A tankless gas water heater ensures energy efficiency & serious hot water on demand! Reynolds Run is beautifully located--offering outstanding schools, convenience to the interstate, close to fantastic shopping, dining, all in a terrific residential locale. This exceptional neighborhood will have sidewalks, streetlights, natural gas, underground utilities.

