4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $519,900

Another spectacular Aher Builders home is coming along in our new Lewisville location! Brick on all 4 sides; 4 bedrms, 3 baths, a very spacious feeling dream house! This home will have an incredible floor plan w/gorgeous kitchen w/granite or quartz, high end stainless appliances, quality cabinetry throughout, designer lighting selection, coffered ceiling dining room, spacious main level primary bedrm and 2nd bedrm also on the main for guests, young children, etc. Will feature a bright, open living room, home office space, designer selections throughout. High end appliances, cabinetry, countertops, numerous extras. Tankless gas H2O heater ensures energy efficiency & serious hot water on demand! Reynolds Run is beautifully located--offering outstanding schools, convenience to the interstate, close to fantastic shopping, dining, all in a terrific residential locale. This exceptional neighborhood will have sidewalks, streetlights, natural gas, underground utilities. Est. completion 1/2023.