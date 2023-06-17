Another brand new spectacular Aher Builders home is coming along in our great Lewisville location! Brick on all 4 sides; 4 bedrooms plus bonus! Functions like a primary on first & second floors! A very spacious dream house! Features an incredible floor plan w/gorgeous kitchen, solid surface tops, high end stainless appliances, quality cabinetry throughout, designer lighting selection, coffered ceiling dining room, spacious den/home office/formal dining, upstairs primary plus main level bedrm that could be primary. Has a bright, open living room, designer selections throughout. Plenty of storage, numerous extras. Tankless gas H2O heater means energy efficiency & serious hot water on demand! Reynolds Run is beautifully located-outstanding schools, convenient to interstate, close to fantastic shopping, dining, all in a terrific residential area. This exceptional neighborhood will have sidewalks, streetlights. Public water & sewer, natural gas, underground utilities. Completion late 9/23!