Beautiful home in prime Lewisville location. This 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom house sits on a large, flat, level lot. The house features a desirable open floorplan with abundant living space and natural light. This space is perfect for living and entertaining. The intuitive flow of the living area is ideal for day-to-day utility with a luxury feel. This is a rare opportunity for a move-in ready home with a new construction feel. This house has it all - the space, the look, the light, and the lot! Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Lewisville paradise. Schedule your showing today!