Ready for Summer? 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home located in gated community offering pool, gazebo and outside space just waiting for you. This one is a must see with lots of outdoor living but also offering an updated basement with bathroom remodel, bar, movie theater, bedroom and second living/recreation area and new carpet upstiars. Main level offers, office, dining room, breakfast room, den and kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms sitting loft and stair case leading to another bonus room. Showings begin Saturday April 9th at 12 noon.
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $559,000
