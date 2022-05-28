4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $670,000

**Calling for all offers by Saturday, May 28th by 5pm** Welcome to this beautiful custom-built home in the heart of Lewisville!! As you enter, you're greeted with an open, mostly one level living space with not one but possibly, two primary bedrooms on the main floor. Gorgeous 360 stone, fireplace between the dining and living room. Private deck access from not just one but two bedrooms. Primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet with an inviting master bathroom with double vanity, claw foot tub and separate shower. Huge bonus room upstairs with walk in attic and tons of storage! A two-car attached garage with heating and cooling. Spacious back deck overlooking an expansive backyard, screaming for a swimming pool and barbeques!! Septic has been setback to accommodate. Appraised for list price prior to listing.