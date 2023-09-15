Opportunity to be in one of the premiere gated communities, in a beautiful Stillwater Homes built home that features: Main-level living, owner suite, second bdrm suite, laundry, garage, flex/dining room, keeping and den, all on main; Fantastic screened-in-porch w/ fireplace that opens to an over-sized patio taking in your private backyard; Large chef's kitchen w/ keeping and breakfast rooms; Over-sized and vaulted den; Large loft area for homework or office; 2 (or 3) bedrooms upstairs w/ HUGE bonus room (w/ closet); All of the above located in beautiful Lissara!