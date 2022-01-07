4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $699,900

Absolutely stunning custom home in a prime location. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home situated on over 2 acres is incredibly well maintained from the inside, out. Inside, you'll find coffered and tray ceilings, stately floor to ceiling stone fireplace, a kitchen ideal for entertaining, stunning tiled shower with separate jetted tub in the master. Outside there is a finished detached structure complete with full bath and sound system which would make a fabulous gym or office space. Additional property features include GE Cafe Stainless Steel appliances, dual hot water heaters, Dual HVAC, remote access electronic door locks, remote access security and HVAC, indoor and outdoor cameras, whole house water filtration system with softener. Entertainment room with sound system, first floor sound system throughout.