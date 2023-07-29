Welcome to your stunning, country estate, modern farmhouse on more than a half acre, lush level lot in the beautiful town of Lewisville! Enjoy a lovely, well appointed chefs kitchen which opens to the great room for entertaining. A large pantry and loads of storage make hosting events a delight. The spacious owners suite boasts ample closet space and a spa-like bath. A main level guest suite with full bath makes visitors comfy and cozy. It can double as your home office or relaxation room. A covered porch adds to the outside time throughout the year. The fabulousness doesn't end there it continues on the upper level with two bedrooms that share a large bath and a bonus room. Loads of storage throughout. This home is better than new! These sellers are meticulous with a high level of detail throughout! Hurry and see this one before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $725,000
