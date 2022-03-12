4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $729,500

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New construction underway by Alan G. Fletcher Construction! Enjoy luxury-built home amidst the natural beauty of The Lake at Lissara. New home offers covered front porch, open living areas, great drop zone, bonus area and craft room. Breakfast room and screened porch overlook wooded area. Neighborhood amenities include rustic lodge, 22 ac lake, fishing dock and walking trails. Tax value for lot only. Call for more details.

