 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $779,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $779,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $779,900

New construction by Arden in enviable gated community of Montrachet! All brick home situated on 2+ acres. Dramatic foyer opens to dining room, 2 story living room features gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, eat-in island, and breakfast area. Mudroom, office, and large laundry adjoin kitchen. Upper level bedrooms feature large closets and additional storage space. Partially finished basement features full bath, den, and bonus room, as well as unfinished storage space. Private outdoor living space includes firepit on patio outside walk out basement and screen porch on main level. Extensive landscaping planned to maximize your private space. Peaceful community. See mood board for glimpse of the beautiful finishes selected for this home. Your dream home is waiting! {OAK CREST PLAN-Elev B}**Msmts, specs taken from builder plans and subject to change**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison
Crime

Tax fraud conviction lands former Winston-Salem preparer in federal prison

Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News