New construction by Arden in enviable gated community of Montrachet! All brick home situated on 2+ acres. Dramatic foyer opens to dining room, 2 story living room features gas fireplace. Kitchen features stainless appliances, eat-in island, and breakfast area. Mudroom, office, and large laundry adjoin kitchen. Upper level bedrooms feature large closets and additional storage space. Partially finished basement features full bath, den, and bonus room, as well as unfinished storage space. Private outdoor living space includes firepit on patio outside walk out basement and screen porch on main level. Extensive landscaping planned to maximize your private space. Peaceful community. See mood board for glimpse of the beautiful finishes selected for this home. Your dream home is waiting! {OAK CREST PLAN-Elev B}**Msmts, specs taken from builder plans and subject to change**
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $779,900
