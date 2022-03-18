4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $800,000

A lovely mountain feel while close to town. Enjoy the spacious covered porch with fireplace overlooking a wooded backyard. Primary on main, secondary master upstairs. Cathedral ceilings in the dining room and keeping room off kitchen. Granite countertops, gas stove, and a wooded view out of every window make this cozy kitchen a focal point of the home. Buddy bath between rooms 3 and 4 on the upper level. Finished basement with exercise room, office, and flex space. Close walk to Forsyth Country Day School and the neighborhood pond to be enjoyed by all residents. Great walkability and sense of community throughout the neighborhood. Schedule your showings today!