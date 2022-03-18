 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $800,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $800,000

A lovely mountain feel while close to town. Enjoy the spacious covered porch with fireplace overlooking a wooded backyard. Primary on main, secondary master upstairs. Cathedral ceilings in the dining room and keeping room off kitchen. Granite countertops, gas stove, and a wooded view out of every window make this cozy kitchen a focal point of the home. Buddy bath between rooms 3 and 4 on the upper level. Finished basement with exercise room, office, and flex space. Close walk to Forsyth Country Day School and the neighborhood pond to be enjoyed by all residents. Great walkability and sense of community throughout the neighborhood. Schedule your showings today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert