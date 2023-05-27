Your opportunity to live within the valleys of the Eastern shores along the Yadkin River, awaits. Third Generation Homes presents a beautiful home with uncompromising quality in the Lake at Lissara development. This functional floorplan features a main level primary suite with a freestanding tub, walk-in shower, and generous closet. The front porch welcomes you into the foyer open to a home office. The daylight-filled great room offers a coffered ceiling, cozy gas logs, and open view of the gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the all that the neighborhood has to offer, including a 21-acre private lake, exquisite lodge, and walking trail. The covered back porch is perfect for private, morning coffee. Lissara is your tranquil retreat, while only being 3 minutes to US 421 and 10 minutes to the heart of Winston-Salem. For a list of the general specifications and construction timeline, please reach out to agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $809,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…