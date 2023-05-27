Your opportunity to live within the valleys of the Eastern shores along the Yadkin River, awaits. Third Generation Homes presents a beautiful home with uncompromising quality in the Lake at Lissara development. This functional floorplan features a main level primary suite with a freestanding tub, walk-in shower, and generous closet. The front porch welcomes you into the foyer open to a home office. The daylight-filled great room offers a coffered ceiling, cozy gas logs, and open view of the gourmet kitchen. Enjoy the all that the neighborhood has to offer, including a 21-acre private lake, exquisite lodge, and walking trail. The covered back porch is perfect for private, morning coffee. Lissara is your tranquil retreat, while only being 3 minutes to US 421 and 10 minutes to the heart of Winston-Salem. For a list of the general specifications and construction timeline, please reach out to agent.