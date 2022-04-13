 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $895,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $895,000

Lovingly maintained & looking for its next owner in Lewisville! 2008 Parade of Homes, quality craftmanship in this 4 bedroom, 5 full 2 half bath home. There are many built-ins and stonework on fireplaces in the living room and basement recreation room. Vaulted cathedral ceiling in main living room extends to an inviting screened in porch through French doors. Primary suite on main level with grand closet space and bath. Each bedroom upstairs has its own bath. Plenty of space to entertain throughout the home and lots of storage space. The 2017 luxury basement addition makes this one home stand out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert