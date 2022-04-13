4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $895,000

Lovingly maintained & looking for its next owner in Lewisville! 2008 Parade of Homes, quality craftmanship in this 4 bedroom, 5 full 2 half bath home. There are many built-ins and stonework on fireplaces in the living room and basement recreation room. Vaulted cathedral ceiling in main living room extends to an inviting screened in porch through French doors. Primary suite on main level with grand closet space and bath. Each bedroom upstairs has its own bath. Plenty of space to entertain throughout the home and lots of storage space. The 2017 luxury basement addition makes this one home stand out!