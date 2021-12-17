 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $900,000

Unparalleled craftsmanship with attention to detail in all the right places! This RL Riddle Construction home is perfectly situated in one of the Triad’s most desired gated communities, offering a retreat feel just minutes from W-S and interstate access. Boasting solid 5 inch red oak hardwood flooring, a custom-built mantle in the great room, oak decorative beams in the dining & great room, along with a bench and cubbies for storage in the mud room. There is a chef's kitchen with gas range. Solid surface countertops are in the kitchen as well as the bathrooms & laundry area. The primary bathroom includes a walk-in tile shower with separate tub. The large rear porch overlooks the backyard. So much more! Completion date scheduled March 2022. Call agent for additional details or to schedule your showing today.

