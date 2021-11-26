4 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $945,000

Your DREAM HOME only a short drive from downtown WS, located in beautiful, gated Nanzetta on 4.18 picturesque acres WAITING FOR YOU! This lovely brick home HAS IT ALL: stunning foyer with chandelier that can be lowered for cleaning, sun filled living rm boasting 2 story ceiling, built in shelves, bar area, a wall of windows overlooking the deck, in ground salt water pool and expansive, private wooded back yard. 3 car main level garage leading into a huge kitchen with large island, breakfast area, built in desk, and fireplace. Main level primary bdrm with newly renovated jaw dropping en suite bathroom. The double sided fireplace sets the mood to luxuriate in your garden tub or tiled walk in shower. Private WC & huge walk in closet. You will feel like you live in the Ritz Carlton! Don't miss the fantastic walk out lower level featuring a large entertainment area, kitchenette, exercise room, office/media rm, full bath, walk in safe, 2 storage rms, hot tub, and sauna! PERFECTION!