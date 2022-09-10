New 2-story home in the Ellie's Place community! The desirable Dupont plan boasts an open design encompassing the living, dining, and kitchen spaces. In the kitchen, there are granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances including a new refrigerator. There is 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft/Den space and a walk-in laundry room on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $1,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Winston-Salem Council member Derwin Montgomery to turn himself in Wednesday. He tells members of his church he did nothing wrong.
Former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery will turn himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Chris Clifton, his attorney, said…
Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, authorities said.
A High Point man is charged with drug trafficking after he is accused of possessing a large amount of opioids
A High Point man was arrested Friday after he was accused of possessing 22 pounds of opioids, court records show.
Winston-Salem police are asking for help finding a woman missing for more than a month. Jenny Sue Paris, 47, was last seen July 13 leaving the…
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools test results show some improvements and lingering areas of concern
Of 73 schools in the district, 23 received a "D" and 22 got an "F," according to results from the state.
Brightly colored drugs dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” have been found in 18 states in the past month, federal officials reported. The drugs are sold as pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned in a news release. The new packaging has a sinister intent, it says. “Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright ...
This story originally appeared in the Journal in 2007.
After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the vehicle and a gun.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his wife avoided a loss of at least $87,000 “as a result of well-timed stock sales” in February 2020 and profited b…
He's been out after undergoing a medical procedure since Aug. 10 but could play Saturday against Vanderbilt