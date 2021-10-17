Back on the market! Step out your front door and stroll along the sidewalks of charming Second Avenue in Lexington before walking uptown for dinner, a beer, a concert at the amphitheater... or simply to "window shop". Stately, elegant and absolutely beautiful, this 4 BR, 3 1/2 BA brick home was built in 1928. Boasting heavy moldings, hardwoods and large open living spaces, this historical home has been loved by only two owners. Situated on a corner lot with a lovely screened porch, the possibilities are endless. Perfect location, show stopping Southern Charm and, without a doubt, one of Lexington's favorites! *Main floor library/office could be used as a main level master bedroom with full bath and laundry closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $220,000
