 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $240,000

Ready to be refreshed? Breathe in the new home smell of this recently constructed home less than a mile walk from all downtown Lexington has to offer. This home features 2 full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, an open concept living and kitchen space, large front porch and a large backyard area. Electric stainless steel appliances are included and will convey. What are you waiting for...your fresh start is calling. Schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert