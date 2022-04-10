4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $240,000

Ready to be refreshed? Breathe in the new home smell of this recently constructed home less than a mile walk from all downtown Lexington has to offer. This home features 2 full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms, an open concept living and kitchen space, large front porch and a large backyard area. Electric stainless steel appliances are included and will convey. What are you waiting for...your fresh start is calling. Schedule your showing today.