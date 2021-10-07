 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $244,500

Showings start Oct 6th. This stately home is located in the Lexington historical district- see attachments for additional info. Zoned business, but currently used as residential. Close proximity to courthouse, gym, churches, restaurants, & shops on Main Street. Built in 1925-be ready to step back in time. Inviting wrap around front porch. Hardwood floors on both levels. Many original materials & features throughout. Non-functional back-to-back fireplaces-decorative only. Primary bdrm & full bath on main, 3 bdrms & full bath on 2nd level. Renovations since 2014 include 2 new heating/air units, new roof, new water heater, backyard decking added, and more! Nice size kitchen with classic avocado stove/oven! Exterior has detached carport and backyard space to garden and entertain! This historical home in totally charming with great space to be creative with decorating ideas!

