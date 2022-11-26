Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the Twin Silos Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath, dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk-in closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also includes additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $246,990
