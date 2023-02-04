Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-Story Home in the West Glen Community! The desirable Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Including Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. In addition, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $256,790
Related to this story
Most Popular
KING — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday night after he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo held at American Legion Post 290 on South Main Str…
Downtown Winston-Salem got a new fine-dining restaurant with the Jan. 31 opening of the Downtown Grille.
Winston-Salem police said a 29-year-old man lost his life and two other people were injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a…
ITG Brands LLC is suing the Winston Cup Museum and its owner, Will Spencer, in a bid to take ownership of the NASCAR championship series artif…
GREENSBORO — Jurors in the involuntary manslaughter trial of TikTok star Jessica Middlebrook, known as “towtruckjess” on social media, continu…