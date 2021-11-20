4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $261,490

You will NOT find a better VALUE in new construction than with the Brookechase plan boasting 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths w/ 2000 sf! Elegant brick accents adorn the front exterior & home opens right up to the great room/ dining room area creating the perfect flow for entertaining guests in your new home. Notice the Wool Oak Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the main level (NO CARPET)! Awesome eat-in kitchen with plenty of modern gray cabinets accented with brushed nickel bar pulls, new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and recessed lighting that you will LOVE! The Brookechase plan has one of the largest primary bedrooms (19x14) providing room to spread out all of your furnishings plus leaving room to roam in this oasis! Don't forget the enormous walk in closet! Private bathroom features stand alone shower, double sinks / cabinets & linen closet. Dolcetto community is conveniently located in Lexington NC right next to the new Charter School (Davidson Charter Academy)..welcome home!