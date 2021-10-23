 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $263,390

Beautiful New Home in New Community Dolcetto!! Lovely Vivian plan with 4 bedrooms. Large open kitchen with Cane Shadow cabinets, island and large pantry. Staircase tucked away behind the family room make entryway off the dining room open. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and adjoining bath with large 5' shower and linen closet. Three additional bedrooms upstairs with bath and double vanity. This plan is a favorite!!

