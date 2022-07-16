4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $264,900

AWESOME OPPORTUNITY TO OWN IN THE MADISON PARK TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN WELCOME! DESIRABLE END UNIT & 100% USDA FINANCING ELIGIBLE!!! ONE-LEVEL LIVING WITH UPPER BONUS ROOM AREA THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM. PRIMARY BEDROOM ON THE MAIN LEVEL THAT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS. PRIMARY HAS ATTACHED ON-SUITE WITH DOUBLE VANITY, GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, AND WALK-IN CLOSET. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WHERE LIVING AREA HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AS WELL. BEAUTIFUL PATIO AREA AT REAR OF HOME FOR ENTERTAINING OR RELAXING! LOW HOA FEES! EXTRA PARKING AREA RIGHT NEXT DOOR! NO SIGN IN YARD!!!