4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $268,400

Dreamed of living in a cozy charmer, nestled on historic W 2nd Avenue? This precious 4 BR, 2BA home with "Old Salem" vibes will wrap around you from the moment you walk through the door. Home boasts primary on the main level and 2 double sided brick fireplaces...1-kitchen/den and 2-dining room/living room. Loaded with character at every turn. Private screened porch and quaint courtyard perfect for a raised bed garden or your favorite flowers. Just a short walk to charming uptown Lexington for shopping, grabbing a beer or to meet friends for a meal. Detached single garage. Square footage per tax card. Will be updated.