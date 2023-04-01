One level 4 bedroom home...come see for yourself! The Cali plan provides the space you need and the openness you desire all on one level located in Dolcetto community. Full vinyl home makes exterior upkeep a breeze and Davison vinyl flooring creates a seamless look throughout the home (except bedrooms) so simple cleaning. But let's talk about this kitchen...LARGE ISLAND ready to entertain family and friends with sparkling granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances! Breakfast nook / dining area leads to your covered porch & from there you'll enjoy the spacious backyard for grilling or play! Head back inside and retreat to the Primary bedroom SUITE! Imagine the possibilities in this new smart home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $270,990
