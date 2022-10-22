Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Theo Ridge Community! The desirable Essex Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with a Microwave hood and Dishwasher). On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk- closet and share a secondary full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes complete with an additional loft space and a Walk-in Laundry room is on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $273,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jamaican restaurant is already drawing crowds just a week after opening.
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, makes needed adjustments to get through lean times.
Two teenagers are dead and some residents of a nearby apartment complex were wondering about their safety on Monday, as police investigated a …
Woman shot, killed when downstairs neighbor fires a gun into his ceiling, Forsyth authorities say. 20-year-old charged with murder.
A shooting in a Clemmons apartment building left one woman dead. The man who fired the gun was in a domestic dispute downstairs from the victim, investigators say.
A Winston-Salem startup — Storage Scholars LLC — successfully persuaded billionaire investor Mark Cuban to provide $250,000 in funding in retu…
A man shot in a Winston-Salem club early Saturday was previously convicted in a fatal shooting outside a different club.
On Sept. 20, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that it will move its headquarters from its founding home in Greensboro to Charlotte.
A handful of North Carolina law enforcement agencies have begun shifting to electric or hybrid vehicles.
On a morning when temperatures fell below freezing, deputies in Davidson County found a child locked in a dog kennel.
Local natives Katelyn and Derek Drye of The Dryes to enter Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’