4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $275,000

This home has acreage, a wrap around porch & so much potential! This hidden gem is ready for you! The primary bedroom & a spacious closet is located on the main floor of the home. The pictures don't do justice for the space that is available. If you like older homes, this is perfect for you. There are real hardwood floors located under the carpet. The laundry room is also on the main floor of the home. A completed renovated kitchen with black stainless steel appliances. You won't believe it until you see it!

