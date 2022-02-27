This home has acreage, a wrap around porch & so much potential! This hidden gem is ready for you! The primary bedroom & a spacious closet is located on the main floor of the home. The pictures don't do justice for the space that is available. If you like older homes, this is perfect for you. There are real hardwood floors located under the carpet. The laundry room is also on the main floor of the home. A completed renovated kitchen with black stainless steel appliances. You won't believe it until you see it!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $275,000
NC Medical Board issues indefinite license suspension to Winston-Salem doctor
Disrupted meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is an accurate barometer of how far we've fallen.
A popular Raleigh bar is planning to open a location in Bailey Power Plant in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter this year.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members.
Prosecutor says Michele Ruth Lowder was hostage, then stabbed to death at her home on Tipperary Lane.
Two Winston-Salem chefs are among the 2022 semifinalists for the James Beard Award for Best Chef Southeast.
Eric Killedare Jensen, 64, was cited for trespassing and resisting a public officer; he is banned from all school property.
Charlie Williams thought he knew what he’d seen — he snapped a photo for reference — as he ambled past a large pond partially surrounded by ta…
Superintendent will recommend end to school mask mandate starting Feb. 28 in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
As COVID cases drop and guidance changes, school board will vote on Tuesday whether to end mask mandate that has been in place since start of the school year.
The dissension that has marked school board meetings in many parts of the country over the past year hit Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools …