4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $279,000

Adorable bungalow on corner lot! Wide steps welcome you onto the rocking chair front porch overlooking the level lawn with trees. Walk inside to high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout with trim and moldings that you only find in a home like this. They don't build them like this anymore! Detached garage. New Roof adds to the peace of mind of charming 4 Bedroom home. Walk to Downtown and enjoy this small town USA feel! No HOA fees.

