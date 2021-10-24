4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $279,000

Home of the best BBQ. Step back in time with this historic Lexington home on corner lot! Wide steps welcome you onto the rocking chair front porch overlooking a level lawn with trees for shade. Inside, high ceilings, interior french doors & beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with trim and moldings adding the character of homes from this era. Kitchen has modern shaker doors, updated hardware, smooth top range, stainless dishwasher & LVP flooring. Owners suite on main has bath with tile flooring and dual sinks in spacious vanity, jetted tub & sep shower. Powder Room and Laundry complete this level. Wood stairs lead to upper BRs, also with wood floors. Full bath this level. Back deck. Detached garage. New Roof adds peace of mind to this charming 4 Bedroom home. Enjoy the small town feel, walking distance to Downtown...and No HOA fees!