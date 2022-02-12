4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $281,890

Brand NEW & SPACIOUS 4 bedroom SMART HOME! (2231 sf Vivian floor plan) This home is underway & features eye catching stone accents giving the home an elegant look upon first glance. Formal dining room greets at entry & can even be utilized as an office space! The main level flows seamlessly with luxury vinyl Wool Oak flooring plus PLENTY of beautifully modern gray cabinets which adorn the kitchen with island as well as glistening stainless steel appliances! Head upstairs (which are tucked away) and leads to all 4 large bedrooms boasting CLOSETS GALORE! Primary suite provides space for sitting area & has vaulted ceiling and private bathroom (double sinks/cabinets, large shower, linen closet). Simple commute to the Triad area as well as Salisbury / Charlotte, what more can you ask for at this price?? WELCOME HOME TO DOLCETTO COMMUITY!