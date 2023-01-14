4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $282,990

Welcome to Grace Lee Meadows, newest community in Lexington, conveniently located off Highway 8 in Lexington, with easy access to I-85. Neighborhood is located near beautiful High Rock Lake, where you can enjoy fishing and boating. The one level Cali plan has an open floorplan that includes a large kitchen island with Cane Shadow cabinets, light bright dining area and covered back porch to your beautiful backyard. Primary bedroom features spacious 5" shower and huge walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a bathroom with double sinks and a tub/shower complete this awesome floor plan. One-year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot a nd Show 5.