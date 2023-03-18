Honey stop the car! This one level new construction home on over half a acre is RARE! With 4 bedrooms and 2 baths plus an open layout that can't be beat, you will fall in love with the Cali plan located in beautiful Raven Ridge community. Bells and whistles GALORE including granite tops in the cook's kitchen boasting HUGE ISLAND, Davison vinyl flooring flowing all except bedrooms, recessed LED lights, glistening quartz in both bathrooms and not to mention a nice covered porch in back. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $283,990
