 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $284,490

4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $284,490

The Brookchase 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 1995 Sq Ft. Formal Dining/den open floorplan. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel Whirlpool range, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. The Owner’s suite is a must see! Vaulted ceilings and the huge walk in closet are sure to meet your needs! The en-suite bathroom features a five-foot walk in shower, modern LED lighting and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences. Washer & dryer are included! Quality materials & workmanship throughout. Home as is. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert