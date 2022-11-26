4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $284,490

The Brookchase 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 1995 Sq Ft. Formal Dining/den open floorplan. The Kitchen boasts stainless steel Whirlpool range, microwave, dishwasher & fridge. The Owner’s suite is a must see! Vaulted ceilings and the huge walk in closet are sure to meet your needs! The en-suite bathroom features a five-foot walk in shower, modern LED lighting and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences. Washer & dryer are included! Quality materials & workmanship throughout. Home as is. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Alexa and Echo Dot.