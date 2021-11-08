 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $285,490

BRAND NEW 4 bedroom KYLE floorplan in the Dolcetto Community! Great office set up right off entry provides a comfy spot & connects to formal dining! OPEN AND AIRY are an understatement in this new home with an expansive great room adjoining the breakfast nook / contemporary kitchen. Neutral toned wood-look vinyl flooring flows throughout the main level and compliments the modern gray cabinets in the kitchen with ISLAND! But it doesn't stop there...Upstairs you are drawn in to the Primary suite featuring vaulted ceiling and enough room for a sitting area. HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities and MASSIVE shower are added luxuries in this new home! Hall bath with double sinks/cabinets connects to one secondary bedroom which has a walk in closet as well, additional 2 secondary bedrooms are a great size and surrounds the upper level loft. Imagine the possibilities in your new home! 10 year limited structural warranty and SMART HOME FEATURES INCLUDED!

