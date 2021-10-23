 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $286,490

Beautiful New Home in New Community Dolcetto! Kyle floorplan has all the best features. Office on main plus formal dining room. Family room is open to bright kitchen with island and walk in pantry. Cane Sugar cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room off kitchen. 4 bedrooms upstairs plus an open loft to give all their space. Primary bedroom features vaulted ceiling. Primary bath has 5' shower, double vanity and separate linen closet.

